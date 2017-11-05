slash pages A guide to common pages you can add to your website

Slash pages are common pages you can add to your website, usually with a standard, root-level slug like /now , /about , or /uses . They tend to describe the individual behind the site and are distinguishing characteristics of the IndieWeb. The name was coined independently by both Caleb Hearth and Shellsharks. This page was made by Robb Knight.

/ about

a page all about you

/ ai

a page on your website that describes how you use, or don't use, AI

/ blank

a page left intentionally blank

/ blogroll

a list of other sites that you read, are a follower of, or recommend

Similar to /podroll, but for blogs, and /postroll

/ canon

an encapsulation, in list form, of those things that have most shaped you. A sort of annotated bibliography of influences.

/ carry

a list of your every day carry items

Everyday Carry on Wikipedia

Similar to /uses

/ changelog or / log

a summary of changes to your website

/ chipotle

You should make a /chipotle page so when a friend is picking up Chipotle for you, you can send them a link instead of having to redescribe/retype your Chipotle order

/ colophon

a page that describes how the site is made, with what tools, supporting what technologies

/ community

a page outlining what a community is about and its values

a way for people to contact you

Similar to /hello

/ death

a page with instructions for family and friends in case of your demise

/ defaults

a list of the apps you uses for various tasks, usually based on the list from Hemispheric Views 097

May also be covered with /uses

/ disability

a page describing your disabilities and how it affects you

/ elsewhere or / appearances

a list of output or writings on sites other than one's own

/ follow or / subscribe or / feeds

a page listing your RSS/Atom/JSON feeds and other way to subscribe to your posts

/ green

a page that describes how author/creator contributes positively to environment

/ guy or / girl or / bloke or / gal or / your-pronoun-here

“I’m an insert interest here guy!”

/ hats

your hats

/ hello

a single page listing the ways that you prefer to keep in touch

Similar to /contact

/ hills or / hill

a list of stupid hills you're willing to die on

/ ideas

things people want to make, or concepts they are considering

/ interests

a place for website authors to list out things they’re passionate about and expound on what it is about those things that excites them

/ junk or / sale or / buy

host an indie-web yardsale

Related to /wish

a list of links to sites you want link to, share, or bookmark for future reference

Should be marked up with the u-bookmark-of property if you're implementing microformats.

Note: /links is also commonly used for a list of links to the website owners other sites and online accounts

/ next

What are you going to do next

Similar to /someday

/ nope

a list of things you don't like or don't want to do

/ now

a page that tells you what this person is focused on at this point in their life

/ pfp

a timeline of all your profile pictures

/ podroll

a list of podcasts that you recommend

Similar to /blogroll, but for podcasts

/ posse

a page outlining your strategy for POSSE/cross-posting

/ postroll

a list of interesting or impactful blog posts you've read

Similar to /blogroll and /links

/ pricing

a page for those that want to buy your products so they can know the cost

Similar to /tip, but for products/services.

/ questions

a page of questions you're asking or thinking about

/ save

a list of referral links and discount codes for things you recommend

/ self-hosting or / self-hosted or / hosted

a page listing the services your hosting or managing yourself

/ shoebox

A bit of website where for the odds-and-ends. Put things here to delete them from other places.

/ sitemap

list of pages on a website

See also: XML sitemaps

/ slashes

meta - a list of all your slash pages

/ someday

things you someday would like to achieve, accomplish, explore, experience, create, learn, understand

Example /someday page

Similar to /next

/ til or / ways

A collection of concise write-ups on small things you've learnt day to day

These are typically developer-focused but they don't have to be. /ways is a similar concept

/ tip or / pay or / coffee

a page so those that enjoy your work can tip you or buy you a coffee

/ uses

details of the things you use on a daily basis

/ verify

a page on your website to list and prove your online identities

/ where

a place to let others know about your current location

Similar to /now

/ why

an opportunity to say what you care about, what direction you’re heading, and how you hope to exist in the world. A minifesto on the purpose of your site, or your work

/ wish

Sharing your wishlist gives people opportunities to connect with you. From your list, they can infer passions and goals and sometimes even insecurities. They can quickly find common ground with you. They can offer suggestions and support.

/ yep